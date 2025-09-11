Tom Gordon Slams Government Over Loss of £1bn Life Sciences Investment

Tom Gordon, Liberal Democrat MP for Harrogate and Knaresborough and member of the Science, Innovation and Technology Select Committee, has condemned the Government after U.S. pharmaceutical giant Merck scrapped a £1 billion UK expansion.

Merck’s decision to shift research to the US will cost British jobs and is the latest blow to the UK’s life sciences sector – following AstraZeneca walking away from a £450 million vaccine facility earlier this year.

Tom, who began his career in scientific recruitment in the run-up to Brexit, warned that the sector has been struggling ever since and accused successive governments of neglecting one of Britain’s most important industries.

Tom said: This is a devastating wake-up call. The UK is losing its place as a global life sciences hub while the Government dithers. Merck and AstraZeneca aren’t leaving by chance – they’re leaving because there is no long-term industrial strategy, an uncompetitive tax regime, and a Department of Health that undervalues new medicines. Meanwhile, the US is doubling down on investment and backing innovation. Britain should be doing the same.

Tom is calling for a bold, cross-party life sciences strategy to restore confidence, attract investment, and keep the UK at the forefront of global innovation.