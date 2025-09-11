Tom Gordon MP secures vote on scrapping restrictions on disabled bus passes

Tom Gordon, MP for Harrogate and Knaresborough, has successfully secured a vote tonight on his amendment to remove the 9:30 am start time for disabled bus passes under the English National Concessionary Travel Scheme (ENCTS).

The amendment has attracted strong cross-party support, with over 75 MPs, including several Labour members, backing it. Tom welcomed its selection for vote after months of campaigning on the topic. If passed, the change would represent a major step forward in tackling one of the everyday barriers faced by disabled people.

This vote is a crucial test for the Labour Government. It’s a chance for them to finally stand up for disabled people – after months of cuts, broken promises, and rhetoric that has stigmatised rather than supported. Backing this amendment would show they’re serious about equality and accessibility, not just in words but in action. If they choose not to act, they’ll be turning their backs on disabled people yet again.