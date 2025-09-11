Padre pursuit – Army Chaplains complete charity walk

Five Army Chaplains have completed their 50-mile tab from Cumbria to Catterick Garrison this week to raise money for The Army Chaplains’ Museum.

The Army Chaplain team consisted of Revd Ivan Linton, Revd Andrew Thompson, Revd Dominic Holroyd, Revd Andy Grant and Revd Alec Battey.

The group started the journey at St John’s Church to commemorate Revd Theodore Bayley Hardy VC DSO MC, a significant figure in the Royal Army Chaplains Department. The church, based in Cumbria, has a memorial where visitors can celebrate Revd Hardy and his achievements.

The group arrived at the starting location early to bless their adventure and pay tributes to Revd Hardy as a sign of respect.

The team then navigated 50 miles of public roads, until their last mile entering Catterick Garrison headquarters, greeted by 4th Light Brigade Commander, Brigadier Oliver Dobson MBE.

Brigadier Dobson said: Chaplains are incredibly important to the British Army, they help all of us in times of need and provide the foundation of the morale component of fighting power – the most important aspect. The Royal Army Chaplains’ Museum is a charity that records the tremendous endeavours our Chaplains have been involved in as part of the British Army over the centuries. As a charity, it relies on fundraising efforts to exist, so I’m incredibly proud of Ivan for organising this challenge and roping in some of his team. Not only does this event recognise two places of significance to the Royal Army Chaplains’ department but it is also fabulous physical training – Well done to them all.

Revd George ‘Ivan’ Linton, the organiser of the walk, said: Reverend Theodore Hardy VC DSO MC is a significant historical figure in The Royal Army Chaplains’ Department. A parish vicar at St John’s, before WW1, he volunteered for army service at the outbreak of hostilities in 1914. Initially turned down due to his age, at 51 Hardy was accepted for and joined the RAChD in August 1916. He was posted to France and became Chaplain to 8th Battalion, the Lincolnshire Regiment. This courage was recognised with the award of a Distinguished Service Order, a Military Cross and the Victoria Cross. Our walk from St John’s, Hutton Roof to Catterick is intended to raise awareness of Hardy’s story, to honour his memory and also to raise funds for The Royal Army Chaplains’ Museum, Shrivenham, which has care of his medals, with replicas on show for visitors to see.

The Royal Army Chaplains’ Museum is extremely grateful for the donation the Chaplains have made with their sponsored tab.