Martin House charity shop nominated for national award

Martin House Children’s Hospice’s Knaresborough shop has been shortlisted for the UK’s Favourite Charity Shop Awards for the Yorkshire region – with a public vote now underway.

The Knaresborough shop, on Market Place, has been open since 2019 and is run by manager Niki Kelly, her assistant managers Bev Fall and Lisa Taylor along with a team of volunteers.

Stephanie Rimmington, head of retail at Martin House, said: We’re delighted to receive this nomination and so proud of Niki and her team at the Knaresborough shop. To be shortlisted out of the thousands of charity shops across the UK is a huge achievement, and is richly deserved.

The awards, run by the Charity Retail Association, are in their second year and are a celebration of the impact that charity shops have within their communities.

More than 5,000 nominations were received this year and, as part of the process, people were asked to share why they were nominating their favourite shop. When asked what makes Martin House’s Knaresborough shop so special, members of the public said:

“A lovely clean shop packed full of high-quality clothes, with vintage and unique pieces of household items. Always a friendly face behind till to help out!”

“The shop is always neat, clean, well-organised and full of a huge variety of great quality bargains. Friendly helpful staff and a truly wonderful charity.”

Martin House provides specialist care for children and young people with life-shortening conditions from across West, North and East Yorkshire, along with support for the whole family, at its hospice, in hospitals and in people’s own homes.

Robin Osterley OBE, chief executive of the Charity Retail Association, said: Congratulations to all the shops that made the shortlist and thank you to everyone who made a nomination. The level of support the awards continue to inspire highlights just how much charity shops mean to their local communities. We are now calling on the public to cast their votes and decide which shops will be crowned winners in 12 areas across the UK.

People can vote for their favourite shop now, here: https://survey.alchemer.com/s3/8448060/Vote-in-The-UK-s-Favourite-Charity-Shop-Awards-2025.

Voting closes at midnight on Thursday 2 October.