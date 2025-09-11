Magic on Tap Returns with a Halloween Special at Roosters Brewery, Harrogate

After a sell-out launch event, Magic on Tap is back – and this time it’s bigger, bolder, and scarier than ever. On Thursday 9th October (8pm – 10:30pm), Roosters Brewery in Harrogate will transform into a house of mystery and marvels for a Halloween Special unlike anything the town has seen before.

The quarterly magic showcase will once again feature an incredible line-up of world-class magicians, illusionists, mindreaders, and alternative acts.

This Halloween’s spine-tingling bill includes:

Forster the Mindreader – Your host for the evening. An international performer who has astonished Hollywood stars including Andy Serkis, Woody Harrelson, and Sally Hawkins. Blending storytelling with magic and mentalism, Forster creates unforgettable experiences that will leave you questioning reality itself.

Sylvia Sceptre – A time-travelling magician whose merrily macabre style mixes witty storytelling with supernatural spectacle. Her performances are as chilling as they are funny, leaving audiences laughing and shivering in equal measure.

Doctor Diablo – A master of bizarre magic and dangerous stunts. Expect fire-eating, chains, and shocking illusions from one of the most daring performers on the circuit.

Paul Forster said: Harrogate is already a brilliant town for live events, but there’s room for more variety. That’s why Magic in Tap is so exciting — it’s the only dedicated live magic night for miles around, and it’s putting Harrogate firmly on the map. Every show will be different, from incredible local magicians to world-renowned performers. Think of it like a stand-up comedy night, but with magic — fast-paced, surprising, and unforgettable. Add in the fantastic atmosphere at Rooster’s Brewery, with its great food and drink, and it’s no wonder our opening night sold out. We’re confident every show to come will do the same.

Paul Forster is the creator of the multi award-winning Harrogate Ghost Walk and author of Haunted Harrogate (available on Amazon, Kindle, local bookshops and nationwide at Waterstones), is an international mind reader who has entertained Hollywood stars including Andy Serkis, Woody Harrelson, Tom Hollander, and Sally Hawkins. This Halloween, he’s set to launch a brand-new show on Harrogate Community Radio — Dead Air — a spine-tingling series uncovering Yorkshire’s most chilling paranormal tales, folklore, and mysteries.

What to expect:

A Victorian séance experience, daring stunts, bizarre magic, and unforgettable Halloween entertainment – all served up with a pint at Harrogate’s legendary Roosters Brewery.

Tickets are just £16 per person and available now at www.ticketsource.co.uk/magic-on-tap