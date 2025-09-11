International Pianist, Oxana Shevchenko, set to play the Royal Hall in Harrogate

Oxana Shevchenko said: I’m absolutely thrilled to perform in Yorkshire to open the very first concert season of a newly founded orchestra established by my dear friend and colleague William Dutton…

Oxana Shevchenko was born in Almaty, Kazakhstan, where she began her musical education with Valentina Tartyshnaya. She continued her studies with Tatiana Rakova at the Academic Music College and graduated from the Moscow Tchaikovsky Conservatory under Elena Kuznetsova and Sergey Kuznetsov.

She holds a Master’s degree from the Royal College of Music in London, where she studied with Dmitry Alexeev, and from the Haute École de Musique in Lausanne under Jean-François Antonioli. Oxana also completed advanced training with Benedetto Lupo at the Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia in Rome.

Oxana rose to international prominence after winning First Prize at the Scottish International Piano Competition in 2010. Her debut recording for Delphian Records, featuring works by Shostakovich, Mozart, Liszt, and Ravel, was selected as an Editor’s Choice by Gramophone, which praised it as “the most exciting debut disc to come my way for some time.” Her most recent release is a critically acclaimed double album of Igor Stravinsky’s complete solo piano music.

Oxana made her concerto debut at the age of nine with the Kazakh State Symphony Orchestra and has since performed with major orchestras including the BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra, Sydney Symphony Orchestra, Orchestre de Chambre de Lausanne, Symphoniker Hamburg, and Sendai Philharmonic, collaborating with conductors such as Vladimir Ashkenazy, Yoel Levi, Martyn Brabbins, and Pascal Verrot.

Oxana Shevchenko said: Grieg’s Piano Concerto has been close to my heart ever since I first played it at the age of 11 — it’s a piece that never stops inspiring me. I can’t wait to bring its energy and lyricism to life at the magnificent Royal Hall for this very special occasion!

See https://www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk/events/cuore-chamber-orchestra/

Royal Hall, Harrogate on 27 September 2025.