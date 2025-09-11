Hole in historic Cattal Bridge to be mended after collision caused damage 8 years ago

Eight years ago, a large vehicle, believed to be a bus, collided with Cattal Bridge and made a hole in its wall.

The bridge, which is a Grade II listed monument built in the 18th Century on the site of a Roman river crossing, sustained damage which was both costly and complicated to fix. Financial and logistical issues have meant long delays to repairing the bridge, but Cllr Warneken has now brought together the Parish Council, Highways and landowner as a three-way partnership to get repairs started, and he has received a commitment from North Yorkshire Council’s Highways that it will happen this year.

Even though local people witnessed the collision, the number plate of the vehicle was not captured, which meant that no insurance claim could be filed to get the bridge repaired.

After several years of lobbying by Cllr Warneken for the bus to be fixed, the money was finally found but sadly because of budget pressures, repairs set for 2025 were pulled.

In addition to the issue of funding, it has not been straightforward as it’s listed and needed the involvement of Historic England. There have also been land ownership issues to sort out, as the scaffolding must sit on private land.

Jenny Butters, resident and longstanding user of the bridge: I think it is fantastic the bridge is finally getting repaired after such a long time. Thanks to Cllr Warneken for getting the right people together to enable this. It will be great to see it back to its former glory and safe for all road users and residents.