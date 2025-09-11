Hole in historic Cattal Bridge to be mended after collision caused damage 8 years ago

Eight years ago, a large vehicle, believed to be a bus, collided with Cattal Bridge and made a hole in its wall.
The bridge, which is a Grade II listed monument built in the 18th Century on the site of a Roman river crossing, sustained damage which was both costly and complicated to fix. Financial and logistical issues have meant long delays to repairing the bridge, but Cllr Warneken has now brought together the Parish Council, Highways and landowner as a three-way partnership to get repairs started, and he has received a commitment from North Yorkshire Council’s Highways that it will happen this year.
Even though local people witnessed the collision, the number plate of the vehicle was not captured, which meant that no insurance claim could be filed to get the bridge repaired.
After several years of lobbying by Cllr Warneken for the bus to be fixed, the money was finally found but sadly because of budget pressures, repairs set for 2025 were pulled.
In addition to the issue of funding, it has not been straightforward as it’s listed and needed the involvement of Historic England. There have also been land ownership issues to sort out, as the scaffolding must sit on private land.
Jenny Butters, resident and longstanding user of the bridge:
I think it is fantastic the bridge is finally getting repaired after such a long time. Thanks to Cllr Warneken for getting the right people together to enable this. It will be great to see it back to its former glory and safe for all road users and residents.
Cllr Arnold Warneken (Green – Ouseburn Division):
When I was elected in 2022, residents asked me to get the bridge fixed. Despite working hard on a solution, it’s still taken 3 years to sort out – partly because the Council is strapped for cash, but also because being lucky enough to have a listed monument in our community means getting the heritage people involved too. The community and the landowner have been very supportive – it’s been a joint effort to get this sorted.
Although it started as a small hole, it has grown into a gap, and I have received increasing numbers of concerns from residents about safety for cyclists, horses and pedestrians. Although Highways put up a barrier, it hasn’t always been safe: at least once, the barrier was moved and a cyclist nearly fell through the hole when pulling aside for another vehicle.
It’s a huge relief to finally get this sorted for the community. Now the formalities are sorted out, we just need to get on with it.