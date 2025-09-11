Chatsworth Windows plans for yet more success as it marks 25 years in business

Chatsworth Windows is already planning for a successful next quarter of a century after marking its 25th anniversary in business.

The company was set up in 2000 and originally consisted of 4 staff working from a unit on Standard Way Industrial Estate in Northallerton.

It has since grown from those humble beginnings to now include two state-of-the-art showrooms and its own manufacturing facility in the beautiful market town of Northallerton.

While most home improvement companies only sell windows and doors, Chatsworth Windows manufactures its own products on site and are on display at its two Northallerton showrooms.

The firm already employs 70 staff including manufacturing, installers, builders and sales experts.

They produce everything from the latest industry standard windows and doors to conservatories and replacement roofs and much more.

Managing Director Stuart Scott said: We have been making our own products on site since 2000. By manufacturing our own products, we have total control over quality and efficiency, and we can create windows and doors that are bespoke to our customer’s requirements. It also shows the exact standard and quality that the customer expects. However, even when we have completed a job we don’t just stop there, we always provide expert advice and great after sales support for all of our customers and I firmly believe it’s these little extras that sets us apart.

However, the company is taking nothing for granted when it comes to looking to the future, despite the success of the last 25 years.

The local firm says that they pride themselves on providing the best possible service for its customers, including supplying the trade.

The company also offers an array of building services ranging from single story extensions, orangeries and garage conversions which are all installed by their specialist team of builders.