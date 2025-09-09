Tom Gordon MP Ramps Up Campaign to End Barriers on Disabled Travel

Tom Gordon, Liberal Democrat MP for Harrogate and Knaresborough, is intensifying his campaign to scrap unfair time restrictions on disabled bus passes. Last night, he submitted a petition to Parliament ahead of tomorrow’s Bus Services Bill debate, where he will push for a crucial vote on his proposed amendment.
Both the petition and the amendment call on the government to remove the 9:30am start time on concessionary travel passes under the English National Concessionary Travel Scheme.
The amendment has already won strong cross-party backing, attracting over 50 signatures – more than any other amendment to the Bill.
Tom is now pressing for a vote to put an end to what he describes as an outdated and unnecessary restriction that continues to create barriers for disabled people.
Commenting, Tom said:
Stopping disabled people from using their bus passes before 9:30am is indefensible. It creates yet another obstacle for people already facing higher costs and limited choices.
To step up the pressure on the government to reverse this rule, I’ve submitted a petition to Parliament and tabled an amendment to the Bus Services Bill this week.
With the strongest cross-party support of any amendment to the Bill, the message is clear: this rule must go. I will keep fighting until disabled people get the fairness and freedom they deserve.