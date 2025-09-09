The Country House Weekend at Newby Hall

This year, the Harrogate Autumn Flower Show invites you to step back in time to the elegance and charm of a classic English country house weekend, with a nod to Downton Abbey style, all set within the historic grandeur of Newby Hall.

The stage will be set for our guests to sweep up to the grand entrance portico in a gleaming vintage sports car, where they are greeted by a lavish floral welcome, overflowing with seasonal colour and style.

Inside, the story continues with opulent floral arrangements by celebrity florist Jonathan Moseley and his team, who have transformed the classical interiors into a vision of luxury and abundance. Rich, romantic blooms and graceful styling evoke a world of champagne toasts, soft gramophone melodies, and timeless sophistication.

Celebrating the next generation of garden designers, the Harrogate Autumn Flower Show is proud to showcase the winning garden from its North Yorkshire Primary School Garden Design Competition.

Pupils from across the county were invited to design a ‘Garden of Plenty’ – a vibrant, imaginative space filled with flowers and edible plants, and a haven for pollinators.

The winning design, created by Starbeck Primary Academy, near Harrogate, will be built in full at this year’s show, giving visitors the chance to see the pupils’ ideas brought spectacularly to life.

After the show, the garden will be relocated to Starbeck Primary Academy, where it will serve as a lasting legacy for learning, play, and inspiration for years to come.

Specialist plant nurseries and societies will feature stunning displays for judging. From asters to zinnias – with over 5000 blooms to enjoy, you won’t find a bigger or better showcase of autumn flowers anywhere in the UK.

2025 NEHS Giant Vegetable Competition

With colossal cabbages and monumental marrows, we once again look forward to another clash of the green giants as they battle for the top titles. The results of the weigh-in will be presented at 9am on Friday in the Incredible Edible Pavilion.

National Onion Championship

This thrilling competition returns with more ‘eye-watering’ specimens. Will a new world record be set this year? Join us for the giant onion weigh-in at 12pm on Friday in the Incredible Edible Pavilion.

General Show Information:

The Harrogate Autumn Flower Show is one of the most highly anticipated events in the gardening calendar, welcoming up to 30,000 visitors over three days. This year’s show, taking place from 19-21 September 2025, in the grounds of one of England’s finest stately homes – Newby Hall, is set to be an unforgettable celebration of gardening and nature.

The newest addition, is the Little Nature Rangers zone where children can enjoy bird of prey encounters and the Flower Show Farm as well as storytelling, posy making, gardening competitions, and even help build a bug hotel!

Visitors will also be treated to a packed programme of live talks and demos across four live stages. The Grow! stage will include inspiring floristry demonstrations and gardening wisdom from the Grow! Team.

A range of experts and ambassadors from across the horticultural spectrum will share their passion for gardens, nature and wellbeing on The Human Gardener stage. And finally, the Maker’s Table stage will share a wealth of ideas on how to enjoy the seasons harvest, from pickling and preserving to dried flowers and handy homesteading hacks.

Admission to the show includes access to Newby’s award-winning gardens and children’s adventure playground, plus the opportunity to explore the great garden shopping, crafts, gifts and specialist food & drink on offer.

Show Director Nick Smith said: We are thrilled to stage the Autumn Flower Show at Newby Hall again this year. It’s a beautiful location that truly embodies the spirit of horticulture, and we have an incredible lineup of exhibitors, installations, and live stage events. We can’t wait to welcome both new and returning visitors to what promises to be a magnificent autumn celebration!

Adult £28.00, under 16s and general parking are free. Tickets are available to online* at www.flowershow.org.uk and to purchase on the gate.