Top cycling event to shine the spotlight on North Yorkshire

Top cyclists will put their abilities to the test in a famous North Yorkshire location this month with spectators, team members and participants encouraged to make the most of their stay in the county while they are here.

The British Gravel Championships take place at Dalby Forest, near Pickering, in the North York Moors National Park from 12 to 14 September 2025.

Billed as the ultimate test of skill, endurance and perseverance, the event will crown the country’s best gravel racers across elite, junior and masters categories in both the gravel race and time trial.

Visit North Yorkshire, North Yorkshire Council’s destination marketing and management service, has partnered with the organisers of the event to encourage extended stays and return visits to participants and supporters through publicity both before and after the event as well as during live streams of the races.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for open to business, Cllr Mark Crane, whose responsibilities include the visitor economy, said: Events like the British Gravel Championships put the spotlight on North Yorkshire and provide an excellent opportunity for visitor economy businesses locally to promote what they do and encourage people to experience what they have to offer. We look forward to welcoming the nation’s top riders to the county and I am sure they will enjoy being put to the test by the demands of Dalby Forest, one of the region’s most picturesque and adventurous settings.

One of those taking part is Jonathan Brownlee, one half of the famous Brownlee brothers from Leeds, two of the most successful triathletes in history.

Jonathan Brownlee said: Racing at home always feels more special – the crowd and support in Yorkshire is incredible. I’ve ridden in Dalby Forest a few times, even on my stag do, so I’m excited to go back for the British Gravel Championships. Last year I was injured and a bit lost in my triathlon season, so I entered last minute, just two days before, having barely ridden my gravel bike. But I absolutely loved it and couldn’t stop talking about the event. This year, I’m coming back more prepared and hoping to do even better. For me, gravel is what sport is all about – honest and pure racing in beautiful places competing against like-minded athletes. It has that festival feel, and I just love that.

North Yorkshire Council’s head of tourism, Tony Watson, said: It is not only great to host an event for a growing sport such as gravel cycling but events like these also allow us to showcase why North Yorkshire is the perfect outdoor playground year-round for activities such as cycling, walking, hiking and running. Our partnership with the event organisers Red On Sports means that we benefit from direct access to race participants and their supporters to share everything that North Yorkshire has to offer, both pre and post event, encouraging extended stays and return visits. The British Gravel Championships are a welcome addition to our already exciting and diverse events programme, and I hope that this partnership will continue to bring future event opportunities to the area.

Great Ayton rider, Harry Tanfield, is also looking forward to competing with his team, Ribble Outliers: For me it’s a home event as I grew up just the other side of the North York Moors so I am really excited to be back racing locally. However, I don’t know the trails very well as it has been more than ten years since I was last there on a mountain bike. Technically, I’m still learning, but over the course of the last six months I’ve certainly picked up a lot considering I haven’t really done any off-road riding since I was about 13 or 14. It’s about learning how to handle the bike over different surfaces and read the terrain, so you can pick the best lines and carry as much speed as possible.

Harry encouraged everyone to come down and experience the event, not just for the racing but the atmosphere in general.

Harry said: The post-race time is also fun. There’s usually a bit of a party atmosphere and everyone is there to have a good time.

Malcolm Smith, co-founder of Red On Sports, organisers of the British Gravel Championships, said the event was all about celebrating British gravel cycling and showcasing the regions of the nation.