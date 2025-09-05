Tom Gordon MP: Nurseries at Risk Without Urgent Funding Action

Tom Gordon, Liberal Democrat MP for Harrogate and Knaresborough, has welcomed government plans to expand affordable childcare but warned that underfunding is pushing many nurseries to the brink.

Earlier this year, the government announced new state-funded nurseries, with Coppice Valley Primary School in Harrogate confirmed for phase one by September 2026. Tom said he looks forward to visiting the school to discuss the impact for staff, children, and families.

But he stressed that the majority of early years places are provided by private and voluntary nurseries, many facing severe financial strain. Government funding for the “free” 30 hours of childcare falls short of actual costs, forcing providers to charge parents extra – and even then, many are struggling to survive.

The Early Years Alliance warns nearly a third of providers could shut within a year, with four in ten planning to cut funded places for 3–4-year-olds.

Tom has pressed Ministers for urgent clarity on the long-promised review of early years funding.