Local care company boosts support for brain injury survivors through fundraising efforts

A local community group, Headway Harrogate and District, which supports brain injury survivors, has been awarded a grant by Home Instead Charities to help continue its life-changing work in the local community.

Headway Harrogate and District is part of a network of regional branches dedicated to the care and successful reintegration of those with long-term brain injuries. The national charity promotes understanding of all aspects of brain injury, providing information, drop-in support, and services to survivors and their families.

Home Instead Charities, the charitable arm of Home Instead UK, financially supports local groups and charities that bring joy to our ageing population, helping prevent loneliness and isolation while improving quality of life.

The grant was made possible by fundraising efforts from Home Instead Harrogate, Ripon & Thirsk, and funded Headway’s recent trip to the seaside, complete with fish and chips, bringing moments of connection, happiness, and calm to group members and their loved ones. Home Instead Harrogate, Ripon and Thirsk is part of a network of Home Instead offices who support people to remain independent living in their own homes with the support of well-matched and highly trained Care Professionals who deliver care of a minimum of 1-hour visits.

Headway’s research shows that “more than 70% of brain injury survivors experience a decline in their social life following an injury,” which underscores the importance of charity support for survivors and their families.

Speaking about the grant, Penny Hamer, Executive Director at Home Instead Charities, said: We are pleased to present this grant to Headway in Harrogate. It will make a huge difference in many people’s lives. This charity and its local group provide an invaluable source of care, offering companionship, weekly meetups, and a calendar of outings, events, and activities. Many survivors also face anxiety, low self-esteem, and a sense of reduced control over their lives. Social isolation is common, which is why it’s vital we combat it through community initiatives like these.