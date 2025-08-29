Mayor welcomes national support for Moors Fire

North Yorkshire is set to receive national support in the fight against the Langdale Moor wildfire.

Firefighters have been tackling the blaze, which is one of the most significant incidents they have ever had to deal with, for more than two weeks.

Yesterday, North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service requested additional support through the National Resilience Fire Control. This will see an additional ten appliances and 60 firefighters to support local firefighters, partner agencies, farmers, gamekeepers and land managers.

David Skaith, Mayor of York and North Yorkshire, has been in regular contact with the Government following the outbreak of the fire, supporting North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service’s application for the Bellwin Scheme.

The scheme, managed by the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government, is reserved for covering the costs of immediate action needed to protect life and properties during emergencies. It means that local authorities can take necessary steps with the assurance of government funding.

David Skaith, Mayor of York and North Yorkshire said: This is an unprecedented incident in North Yorkshire that has put an enormous amount of strain on our fire fighters for over two weeks now. Activating national resilience is going to bolster our firefighters with backup from across the UK. I’ve been in close contact with government since the outbreak of this fire and I am pleased that they have stepped in to support our efforts by activating the Bellwin Scheme, which will support paying for the response to this incident, giving our fire service the confidence to respond to the immediate needs of fighting this fire. I also want to urge people to follow the latest advice from North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, and North Yorkshire Council, including to be mindful of the road closures, they are there to ensure that our firefighters can do their jobs and to protect the public.

Jo Coles, Deputy Mayor for Policing, Fire and Crime, said: Our firefighters are doing a fantastic and tireless job, with support from partner agencies, local farmers and game keepers, everyone is pulling together to tackle this fire. The support from fire services across the country and the backing of the Government will make a big difference to our firefighters and their efforts to tackle this fire.

Alex Norris MP, Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Building Safety, Fire and Local Growth, said: Our brave firefighters and the local community have shown incredible resilience in the face of this wildfire. By bringing in extra national support, we’re making sure local services and councils have the financial backing and resources needed to focus on protecting people, their homes and their businesses. I want to thank every fire service personnel and volunteer for their tireless efforts during this very difficult time. We will continue to work alongside the Mayor and the fire service to make sure North Yorkshire has the support it needs.

The response is being coordinated by the York and North Yorkshire Local Resilience Forum, which brings local and regional partners together, including North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, and government departments to manage the situation effectively and ensure a coordinated response across public services.

Support from national resilience and the Bellwin Scheme will strengthen local efforts while providing much-need respite for local firefighters, who have been working continuously to dampen the blaze.