Harrogate RUFC Annual Golf Day another big success

Pannal Golf Club once again provided the setting for the Harrogate RUFC Annual Golf Day, the 22nd in succession, last Wednesday 27th August.

19 teams took part, playing a team of four Stableford competition, with the best two scores to count on each hole. The golf course at Pannal was in its usual excellent condition, with the players benefiting from the extra shot distance achieved through the dry surface of the course.

In the evening, 80 people enjoyed a superb three-course dinner in the Pannal Clubhouse, with MC, former professional football referee Kevin Lynch, presiding over the proceedings in his usual inimitable style. The Pannal Captain, Andrew Asquith took the microphone to extend a welcome to all the guests and also, thanks to Harrogate RUFC, whose Commercial Director, Mike Cowling responded with a brief update on developments at the club.

The usual raffle was followed by an auction, which was called by former Gate Captain and Director of FSS Property, Simon Croft.

The climax of the evening was the announcement of the competition results and prize-giving. Scoring was tight at the top end of the leaderboard, with former Gate ace Callum Irvine leading his Mooredge Gardens team to a third place finish, with a highly creditable 90 points. In second place was the team from Northern Energy who returned an impressive 93 points, but it was Harrogate Wealth Management, led by another former Harrogate ace, Ralph Zoing, who topped the leaderboard with an outstanding 94 points and took home the coveted silverware. The prizes were awarded by the Harrogate RUFC President, Mrs Jo Finnegan.

Ralph issued a vote of thanks to the organisers and to the staff of Pannal Golf Club. Also, having remarkably drawn his own team in the sweepstake, Ralph and his teammates kindly donated the winnings back to Harrogate RUFC.

The prize for nearest to the pin with the second shot on the 18th, went to another former Gate ace, Chris Wilson, whilst the nearest to the pin on the par three 10th, went to Pannal’s own Mike Rogers. It was Mike who also provided the outstanding action of the afternoon on the 18thfairway, executing a perfect sprint chase back and cover tackle on his own golf trolley, as it made its own way down the slope, gathering pace towards the pond.

The winning Harrogate Wealth Management team are pictured receiving their trophy from HRUFC President Jo Finnegan.