Trio of day nurseries in the Harrogate area sold

Specialist business property adviser, Christie & Co, has announced the sale of a group of three day nursery settings in North Yorkshire, trading as Kids at Heart.

Kids at Heart is an established, children’s day nursery group with three settings located across Harrogate and Knaresborough, including its flagship site in Nidderdale. Together, they have the capacity for up to 137 children, are all rated ‘Good’ with Ofsted, and have experienced management teams in situ.

Since Julie Shaw acquired the group in 1994, she has built a successful childcare offering. She recently decided to sell to allow her to retire after over 30 years in the sector.

Following a confidential sales process with Vicky Lowe at Christie & Co, the group has been purchased by Hamzah Arshad, who also owns Mulberry Roots in Lancashire.

Julie Shaw, former owner of Kids at Heart said: It has been an immense privilege to have shared the learning and development of so many wonderful children and to have worked together supportively with such brilliant families and staff teams for so long. However, the time has come to hand over the reins so that I can spend more time with my family and grandchildren. I believe that Hamzah’s values and ethos reflect my own, and it reassures me that children, parents and staff will be well supported under his leadership. He is committed to maintaining the high standards of care, education and professionalism that Kids at Heart is known for. I wish them all the very best.

Hamzah Arshad, new owner of Kids at Heart, said: Expanding my portfolio with the acquisition of the Kids at Heart group is an exciting step forward. The settings are highly respected, with strong teams and a long-standing reputation for excellence. I am committed to ensuring continuity for families while also exploring opportunities to further enhance the learning environments and experiences offered across the three settings.

Vicky Lowe, Director at Christie & Co, said: I’m pleased to have been able to work with Julie through the process, which, at times, wasn’t easy. Through our continued marketing efforts, I’m pleased to have introduced the buyer for the desired sale, which allowed Julie to take a very well-deserved retirement. Julie’s passion for childcare has always shone through; this presented an excellent opportunity for Hamzah as he continues to expand in the sector. Hamzah has been highly committed on finding settings that align with his values and ethos, bringing the knowledge and expertise needed to ensure this established group continues to thrive. I wish Julie and Hamzah all the best in their future endeavours and thank them for their hard work and continued dedication to the process.

Kids at Heart was sold for an undisclosed price.