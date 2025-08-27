Arrest after man’s jaw broken in assault

Police have arrested a teenage boy after a man suffered serious facial injuries when he was assaulted in Leyburn market place.

The incident happened near the Cooperative store at around 7pm on Monday 25 August when the 30-year-old man was pulled from his car, assaulted and knocked to the ground.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment to a broken jaw.

The arrested boy remains in police custody for questioning at this time.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have caught it on dashcam is asked to contact the police if you have not already spoken to them.

Please call 101 and pass information to the Force Control Room.

If you prefer to remain anonymous, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, report via their website.

Please quote reference 12250160567 when passing on information.