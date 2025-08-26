UK Government to send test Emergency Alert to mobile

On Sunday 7 September 2025 at 3pm, the UK Government will send a test Emergency Alert to mobile phones across the UK in the second ever national test of the system.

The alerts are about notifying the public around danger to life due to weather or

National Highways warned via X, formerly Twitter: “Emergency Alerts system national test on Sun 7 Sept at 3pm. Compatible mobile phones and tablets will make a loud, siren-like sound. Driving? Don’t reach for or hold your mobile phone. You could be fined, and get points on your licence.”

During the test, mobile phones will vibrate and make a loud siren sound for roughly ten seconds, even if they are set to silent. A message will also appear on phone screens, making it clear the alert is only a test.

However, it is possible to opt-out by changing the settings on your phone. You may need to change these settings again, even if you have previously set the phone to not receive emergency alerts.

Find out more about opting out of emergency alerts here: https://www.gov.uk/alerts/opting-out