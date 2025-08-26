UK Government to send test Emergency Alert to mobile

On Sunday 7 September 2025 at 3pm, the UK Government will send a test Emergency Alert to mobile phones across the UK in the second ever national test of the system.
The alerts are about notifying the public around danger to life due to weather or
National Highways warned via X, formerly Twitter: “Emergency Alerts system national test on Sun 7 Sept at 3pm. Compatible mobile phones and tablets will make a loud, siren-like sound. Driving? Don’t reach for or hold your mobile phone. You could be fined, and get points on your licence.”
During the test, mobile phones will vibrate and make a loud siren sound for roughly ten seconds, even if they are set to silent. A message will also appear on phone screens, making it clear the alert is only a test.
However, it is possible to opt-out by changing the settings on your phone. You may need to change these settings again, even if you have previously set the phone to not receive emergency alerts.
Find out more about opting out of emergency alerts here: https://www.gov.uk/alerts/opting-out
Jo Coles, York and North Yorkshire Deputy Mayor for Policing, Fire and Crime said:
We know that there are victims of domestic abuse across York and North Yorkshire who own a concealed phone or tablet device, ahead of the Emergency Alerts Test on 7 September, we’re encouraging anyone who may have one to opt-out of Emergency Alerts or to make sure your phone is turned off.
Creating safe places for all in York and North Yorkshire is a driving mission for the Mayor David Skaith and I. So, we are asking our partners across the violence against women and girls sector to share this message through their networks and communities so we can continue to protect people in our communities.