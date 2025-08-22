Wanted in relation to shoplifting offences

Kelly Rutherford is wanted by North Yorkshire Police in connection with a number of shoplifting offences.

Despite extensive enquiries, she has not yet been located. Members of the public are asked to contact the police if they see her or know where she is.

Rutherford, 24, is of no fixed address, but has connections to Harrogate and Leeds.

If you have any information that could help lead to her arrest, call North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference 12250152503. Alternatively you can speak to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.