York College celebrates record-breaking GCSE results

York College & University Centre’s GCSE students have recorded the highest number of examined Grade 4-9 results ever witnessed in a single year at the Sim Balk Lane institution.

Today’s results release confirmed that more York College students have received examined results in that bracket, which is the equivalent of Grade C to a High A* in the old format, than in any other academic year since 2017 when the switch to a numerical system was introduced.

York College & University Centre Principal and Chief Executive Ken Merry pointed out that the students’ achievements were made all the more notable when taking into consideration that the majority of them will have enrolled at the college to resit GCSE exams taken elsewhere or be adult learners returning to education later in life.

Ken Merry said: As a college that provides students with another opportunity to take their GCSEs in English and/or Mathematics, Results Day is always one of anticipation. This year, we have seen more students than before achieve a grade 4 or above in their GCSEs, including many adult students who have returned to education with a view to securing positive next steps in their careers or retraining completely. The hard work of our wonderful students is matched by the effort of our staff who work tirelessly to support students to be successful in these vitally important qualifications. We now look forward to welcoming students who have collected their GCSEs from school and want to enrol with us for their studies next year. It looks like a very exciting year at York College!

Mr Merry added his congratulations to all students from across the city and surrounding areas who had gained their desired results this morning.

He also assured anybody that did not do as well as they had hoped for or expected that there will still be many options to explore at York College with members of staff on hand to offer advice on a wide range of potential A Level, T Level, vocational qualification and apprenticeship pathways.

Among those celebrating at the college’s Sim Balk Lane campus this morning were…

Adult student Amanda Oakley, who achieved a grade 9 in GCSE Biology: Being able to come to College on an evening for my studies was great. My tutor was excellent and made the course interesting and enjoyable. I’ve loved it and I’m really pleased with my grade. I’m now thinking about future options. Celebrating with Amanda was her GCSE Biology Tutor, Susan Smith:

I am so pleased for Amanda and all the class. Although it was a small group, they all worked so hard and surmounted huge obstacles. 100% of the class gained grades 4-9 which is very pleasing for me in my last year of teaching. I wish them all the best. GCSE English student Emia Hendrickson was delighted to receive a grade 4 today, especially as this was her third attempt at achieving a pass rate. Suffering with dyslexia has meant that she has previous struggled to attain a GCSE in English: This was my third time sitting the GCSE English exam. I suffer from dyslexia, and today has made me realise that if you put your mind to something, you can achieve your goals. With these results, I can now either go on to study an apprenticeship or do a degree in America. My time at College has been great, I also played on the Women’s Football Team which was a brilliant experience.

A delighted Kieran Pearson celebrated with tutors today after receiving a grade 4 in English. Kieran, who travels to York College from Scarborough, shared: I was so chuffed when I saw my results and it’s been great to celebrate with my tutors. My tutor Alison even said she cried when she saw my results. All the staff are so happy for me. I travel to York College from Scarborough because of the support I get here. This is my sixth attempt to pass GCSE English so today felt like such a relief. I feel like I’ve worked like a steam engine this year! I’m now going to continue into the second year of my Motor Vehicle course and I’m really looking forward to it.

Kellin McFarlane achieved a Grade 7 in English, just one mark away from a Grade 8, while also studying Level 2 Creative Media. Reflecting on the result, Kellin said:

My teachers have been incredible – really helpful and supportive. I’m so pleased with my result today.

With this achievement, Kellin is now reconsidering their next steps, including A Levels in Law, Film Studies, and Design Technology as well as vocational level 3 courses.