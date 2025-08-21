Everything You Need to Know About This Weekend’s Harrogate Food and Drink Festival

The Harrogate Food and Drink festival have announced the full festival programme for their sixth annual celebration beside the idyllic Yorkshire landmark Ripley Castle.

Across the full August Bank Holiday Weekend, 23-25 August 2025, festival-goers can immerse themselves in a wide selection of family activities, live entertainment, and vibrant food and drink.

Festival Director Michael Johnston, said: We’re excited to share what is our most diverse festival programme to date. Joining us are leading tribute acts, some of Yorkshire’s top chefs, and an abundance of incredible independent businesses. Everything’s in place for our biggest celebration yet!

Live Stages

In partnership with Yorkshire Food Guide, a directory to some of the region’s restaurants and events, is the Cookery Theatre. Scheduled throughout the event are 12 live demonstrations from varying expert chefs, with highlights including The Box Tree’s Brayden Davies, ‘MasterChef: The Professionals’ star Kurtus Auty, and Head Chef of the Cedar Court Hotel Steve Collinson.

The main stage will host 18 live performances from local soloists, duos, bands, and choirs. In addition, the UK’s longest-running U2 tribute act, U2 2, take centre stage on Sunday evening as the headline act.

Alternatively, families can enjoy comedy shows, magic performances, and circus workshops at the Entertainers Stage from the likes of The Magic Matt Show, Scoop Magic, Matthew J Magic, and John Danbury.

Activities

Awaiting ticket-holders are a selection of captivating activities suited to friends and families of all ages. Attendees can explore the event’s main attractions through The Foodie Clue Quest Scavenger Hunt, or take part in a series of Sports Day-inspired mini-games at the Foodie Olympics.

Roaming entertainment and comedy are scattered across the festival site, while the Scribble Tent hosts a Kids Drawing Competition and brand-new Food Festival Colouring Books.

A mobile educational farm will be situated beside the main arena, whilst a Family Comedy Improv Show takes place at 4pm in the Cookery Theatre.

The full line-up of activities can be found on the event’s website, at:

https://harrogatefoodfestival.com/activities/

Food, Drink and Artisan Markets

Over 100 local businesses make up the event’s diverse offerings of global cuisines, independent drink, and artisan produce.

The Street Food Arena spotlights flavours from Mexico, Venezuela, India, Greece, Gambia, and more. Alternatively, two streets of independent bars, serving speciality cocktails and spirits, complement a Full Ale House serving craft ales and IPAs on draught. The event’s renowned Artisan Markets also highlight handmade crafts, sweet and savoury goods, jewellery, art, preserves, and beverages from leading independent traders and entrepreneurs.

Final Details

Attendees are granted free access to Ripley Castle’s surrounding grounds and gardens during their visit. Additionally, free customer parking is available right next to the event site for ticket-holders.

In partnership with Harrogate Mind, the festival aims to surpass the £151,000 collectively raised for mental health initiatives across the North.