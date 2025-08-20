CCTV appeal following a make off without payment from a restaurant in Harrogate

Police have issued this CCTV of two men we would like to speak to, following a make off without payment from a restaurant in Harrogate.

The incident occurred on the evening of Sunday 13 July 2025 at Traverna Restaurant on Cheltenham Crescent.

It’s believed a bill of almost £200 was built up, before the customers left the restaurant, failing to pay on their exit.

Anyone with any information is asked to email ‘ben.robinson-brockhill@northyorkshire.police.uk’ or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC Ben Robinson-Brockhill.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference number 12250129264 when passing on information.