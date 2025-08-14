Steel structure now in place as maritime project gathers pace

The construction of a multi-million pound maritime facility that aims to drive economic growth on the North Yorkshire coast has been welcomed by prospective tenants.

Work on the Whitby Maritime Training Hub is progressing with the facility’s steel frame structure now in place which is seen as a major milestone in the project.

The centre on Endeavour Wharf is set to boost job opportunities by providing a dedicated space for business, research and development, including workshops and training facilities to inspire the next generation of skilled professionals and apprentices in the maritime industry.

Tenants are now being sought for the £10 million building, which is due to be completed in April 2026.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for open to business, Cllr Mark Crane, said: “This first-class facility is all about investing in Whitby’s exciting future by providing a range of sustainable and skilled job opportunities that benefit the town and the wider region.

“I am delighted that construction work is progressing well and we are in discussions with a number of businesses that are interested in being part of this exciting project.

“We hope this facility can secure the town’s long-term position as a key player in the maritime sector and continue to capture everyone’s imagination as it heads towards completion next year.”

Whitby-based boat builder Parkol Marine Engineering is among the local businesses currently in discussions with the council after managers confirmed they are interested in leasing a commercial workshop space within the hub.

Commercial director at Parkol, Sally Atkinson, said: “We are looking forward to being part of the Whitby Maritime Training Hub project, a centre dedicated to preserving our town’s marine heritage.

“Renting a workshop space will enable us to share our expertise and create opportunities for young people to begin their careers in the maritime industry, ensuring our skills and traditions are passed on to future generations.”

The funding for the project, which is expected to cost £10 million, will come from the £17.1 million given to Whitby as part of the Government’s Town Deals programme.

A total of £37.3 million was awarded under the programme to Whitby and Scarborough in 2021.

Cllr Neil Swannick, the member for the Whitby Streonshalh division on North Yorkshire Council, and Cllr Phil Trumper, who represents the Whitby West division, both welcomed the development’s progress.

Cllr Swannick said: “I believe this facility will make a positive difference to the communities of Whitby.

“It is all about generating well-paid jobs and inspiring the next generation of workers – which is a win-win for the town and elsewhere along the Yorkshire coast.”

Cllr Trumper added: “This is a significant development for Whitby and I hope the support and excitement for the project will continue to grow as the construction continues.”

Nationally-recognised developer, Willmott Dixon, is leading on the construction, while the council-owned property consultancy Align Property Partners is taking on the scheme’s project management administration.

Yorkshire director at Willmott Dixon, Chris Yates, said: “The completion of the steel frame represents an important milestone at Whitby Maritime Training Hub.

“Our local team have brought a wealth of experience to this project, and we share North Yorkshire Council’s commitment to both inspiring and creating opportunities for future generations of skilled professionals.

“Alongside our local supply chain partners, we have so far hosted more than 25 site visits for the community to learn all about the project and careers in construction. We’ve already engaged with students at Whitby School and look forward to continuing to create work experience opportunities alongside local schools and colleges when the academic year starts next month.

“We are also working closely with organisations, such as Whitby Street Angels, supporting those furthest from the jobs market.”