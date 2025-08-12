Former Harrogate Hospital Radio DJ jailed for child abuse

A 66-year-old man has been jailed after he was found guilty of sexually abusing a boy three decades ago.

Adrian Phipps, of Station View, Harrogate denied indecently assaulting a boy under 16 between 1995 and 1996.

But following a trial at York Crown Court, a jury found him guilty of two counts of indecent assault against a boy under 16, and today, 12 August, he was sentenced to four years and four months in prison.

Phipps was also issued a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) and placed on the permanent barred list, prohibiting him from ever working with children. The judge further ordered the forfeiture and destruction of Phipps’ phones and the images they contained.

He had pleaded guilty to a further three counts of making indecent images of a child at the start of the trial. The jury found Phipps not guilty of six other indecent assault charges.

The assaults took place at a shop in the Harrogate area while Phipps was volunteering as a radio DJ for Harrogate District Hospital.

A witness statement read out in court described how Phipps also volunteered at the Royal Baths, which operated under the same hospital radio station at the time and would visit the younger disabled hospital visitors and take their music requests.

The abuse was reported to North Yorkshire Police in the summer of 2021 after the victim disclosed to close family members what had happened to him, and an investigation was launched.

Phipps was arrested, and indecent images were found on one of the mobile phones that was seized from his home address.

A victim impact statement, read by the Prosecutor on behalf of the victim in court, described how the abuse had had a “monumental effect” on him and changed his life.

He said: The shame, the guilt, the self-hatred and loathing, the feeling of worthlessness and shame haunts me even to this day.” He also described how the assaults consumed him, destroyed relationships, and damaged both his mental and physical health. I felt I couldn’t speak out or stop him, he came across as charismatic and eccentric, but harmless. Even other kids would say he’s weird but no one else ever spoke of him in a way I felt I could reach out and be listened too.

He explained that he has since sought counselling and continues to do so in an effort to believe he deserves to be loved, rebuild his self-worth, and regain his confidence while working through the trauma.

It was only after reporting the abuse to the police and his partner, he said, that he finally felt listened to and believed.

Handing down the sentence today, Judge Hickey told Phipps he was a “cunning and calculating man”.

He said the jury had “quite rightly” found him guilty, adding that the level of planning involved was significant in his judgement. “You got your own way as you were determined to do” he said.

He also praised the victim for “great courage” in coming forward and confronting his abuser.