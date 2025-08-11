Search for wanted Harrogate man continues

Detectives searching for Clifford Ian Church, 62, of Harrogate, who is wanted for breaching his probation conditions and in connection with an ongoing rape investigation in Harrogate, have issued a further photo of him showing the clothing he was wearing at the time of the incident.

Police have issued an appeal to find Church who is believed to be in Harrogate but also has links to York, Leeds, Cleveland and Durham.

Extensive enquiries have been carried out to locate him and these are continuing.

Church is believed to be carrying a rucksack, wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and black trainers.

If you see him, or have any information about his current whereabouts, please call North Yorkshire Police immediately on 999.

Other information can be passed on by calling 101.

Please quote reference number 12250147354 when providing information.