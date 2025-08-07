Mayor visits groundbreaking retrofit project on North Yorkshire coast

The Mayor of York and North Yorkshire, David Skaith, visited Hungate Court in Hunmanby to see first-hand the transformational impact of a major retrofit project led by Beyond Housing.

The £2.2 million project, backed by £650,000 from the Government’s Warm Homes: Social Housing Fund and in partnership with E.ON, has breathed new life into a 1970s sheltered housing block – improving the quality of life for 32 residents.

Through the installation of 176 energy-saving measures, the homes are now warmer, more sustainable, and significantly cheaper to run. The work has cut energy usage by around 75,000 kWh annually.

York and North Yorkshire Mayor, David Skaith, said: Everyone deserves to live in a warm and affordable home. We’re working with partners to ensure all affordable homes are built to the best standards, projects like this one at Hungate Court in Hunmanby show that we can retrofit existing homes with new technology. Driving down energy bills and making homes more comfortable for our residents. This £2.2 million investment at Hungate Court delivers warmer and more comfortable homes, while reducing costs for families and contributing to our regional mission to reach net zero by 2034 and become England’s first carbon negative region by 2040. More than a quarter of homes in York and North Yorkshire were built more than 100 years ago. That is the scale of the challenge we’re up against, but we have ambition and potential to make a big difference.

Meeting with residents, the Mayor heard powerful stories about how the improvements have not only lowered annual energy bills by an estimated £632, but also increased comfort and boosted pride in their homes and community.

One resident said: It’s so much easier, and it’s so much warmer even when the heating’s not been on”, with another describing the transformation as “amazing”.

The Mayor praised the work of Beyond Housing and the wider York and North Yorkshire Housing Partnership, which is playing a leading role in making homes across the region more energy efficient while supporting green jobs and skills. The Partnership has committed to decarbonising existing social homes by 2038 through combined investment totalling £1 billion.

The retrofit project at Hungate Court included external wall insulation, double glazing, loft insulation, innovative ground loop heat pumps, and solar panels.

Rosemary Du Rose, CEO at Beyond Housing, said: This project has always been about people – creating better homes that are more comfortable and easier and more affordable to heat. We’re incredibly proud of what’s been achieved, and especially grateful to the customers of Hungate Court, who welcomed this major initiative with patience and trust.

Nick Atkin, Chair of the York and North Yorkshire Housing Partnership, added: It was a pleasure to welcome the Mayor to see first-hand how housing associations across our region are leading the way in delivering greener, more energy efficient homes. As a partnership, we’ve made a collective commitment to invest £1 billion in decarbonising existing social housing by 2038. At a time when many households are struggling with the cost of living, investing in low-carbon technologies such as heat pumps and exploring solar energy is not just good for the environment, it’s essential for supporting communities. We’re proud to be at the forefront of this transformation, ensuring existing homes are fit for the future while reducing emissions and energy bills for customers.

Homes in England produce more carbon emissions each year than all the country’s cars combined, making the decarbonisation of housing one of the biggest challenges in reaching net zero.

Retrofitting and upgrading older homes is essential, but building better from the start is just as important. Earlier this month, the York and North Yorkshire Housing Partnership, together with the Mayor and representatives from City of York and North Yorkshire Councils, launched the new Affordable Homes Standard.

This Standard sets out clear, ambitious energy efficiency requirements for new affordable homes, helping ensure they are among the most sustainable in the country.