Police release CCTV images of vehicles they are looking to trace in Pateley Bridge hit and run investigation

Police have released CCTV images of two vehicles they are looking to identify in the investigation of a fatal hit and run near Pateley Bridge.

There is currently no indication that the two vehicles have been involved in the collision, but the drivers may have seen something of relevance as we believe that they were in the area at around the same time that the collision occurred.

The incident claimed the life of 19-year-old Bailey Chadwick on Sunday 20 July 2025.

As part of the detailed investigation, the team are trawling through hours of CCTV footage.

Officers are now in a position to release CCTV images of two vehicles which they need to trace in order to speak with the drivers.

02:43hours the two vehicles are first seen passing through the village of Wilsill on the B6165 traveling west towards Pateley Bridge.

02:45 hours they continue towards Pateley Bridge and are picked up by cameras on Ripon Road

02:46 hour they then continue onto the High Street and travel down to turn right onto Low Wath Road at hours.

02:53 hours, finally, one of the vehicles is then seen to return via the same route starting at Low Wath Road at and passing through Wilsill at 02:56hours

If youcan provide any information about this incident then please contact the Major Collision Investigation Team at mcit@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference number 12250133851.

So far, officers have arrested two people in connection with this investigation. Both have since been released as enquiries continue.