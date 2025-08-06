Dementia Forward announces Third Annual Winter Ball

Dementia Forward is pleased to announce its third annual Winter Ball, taking place on Friday 7th November 2025 at the DoubleTree by Hilton Harrogate Majestic Hotel & Spa.

The event will bring together supporters, the local community, and local businesses for an evening dedicated to raising vital funds for people affected by dementia across North Yorkshire.

Held in the heart of Harrogate, the Winter Ball has become a key date in the charity’s calendar, this year’s event builds on the success of previous years and promises to be the best yet. Guests will be welcomed with a sparkling drinks reception, followed by a three-course dinner. The evening will include live music, a photobooth, and a chance to take part in a raffle and silent auction, with a huge variety of fantastic prizes.

The Winter Ball is kindly supported by Walker Foster Solicitors. Managing Director, Maxine, says; “Walker Foster Solicitors are honoured to support Dementia Forward and their incredible work in our community. As headline sponsors of the Dementia Forward Ball, we are committed to helping make this event a success and to raising vital funds that will directly benefit those living with dementia and their families. We believe in the power of community and the importance of giving back, and this partnership is a testament to our dedication to these values.”

The Winter Ball is open to all and offers a chance to enjoy an evening out while supporting a local cause. Tickets are priced at £55 per person, with a discounted rate available for tables of 10 or more, making it an ideal evening for groups, teams or corporate bookings.

If you are interested in sponsoring the event, there are still various ways which you can support the evening. Get in touch to find out more. All proceeds go directly towards supporting Dementia Forward’s ongoing work throughout the region.

Book your place by visiting the Events Page at www.dementiaforward.org.uk , emailing amy.senior@dementiaforward.org.uk or calling 01765 601224.