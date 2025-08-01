Football club needs more coaches to grow teams

A North Yorkshire junior football club is looking for new coaches to expand the range of teams it can offer local children.

Boroughbridge Junior Football Club trains around 180 children aged 7-17 from the town and surrounding villages.

The club has vacancies for volunteer coaches across age various groups including U6 to U11 Boys and U7 to U10 Boys.

Coaches receive funding to complete FA training courses, most of which are now run online, making it more convenient for new coaches. Equipment is provided, along with support and mentoring from experienced coaches already at the club.

Chris Fahy, Chair at the club said: Great coaches can make such an impact on young people’s enjoyment of football. Coaching is a rewarding role and ideal for anyone who either has a child at the club and is interested in contributing more or someone who is keen to advance their studies or career in sports coaching, teaching or sports management.

Training takes place each week at sites in Boroughbridge. Most teams are in FA-accredited football leagues, with games taking place in the town, as well as across North Yorkshire and the Harrogate district.

To find out more, contact the club secretary at nigelcharlesworth@btinternet.com. Visit the club website and social media pages for more information.