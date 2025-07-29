Uplifting’ free music lessons striking a chord with youngsters

Pupils in North Yorkshire are hitting all the right notes after learning a musical instrument and honing their talents alongside their classmates regardless of their backgrounds through free vocal and music tuition.

Although schools are required to teach music as part of the National Curriculum, there has been a decrease in music provision over the years as budgets become increasingly strained.

As a hub lead organisation, North Yorkshire Council’s music service is not only helping to create another generation of musical maestros in almost all schools across North Yorkshire and York, but it is ensuring that no child in the county misses out on high-quality music education by providing free vocal tuition and instrument hire.

The service is currently supporting 2,500 school pupils with one-to-one instrumental lessons, while 3,000 children are having music lessons, ensembles or groups ran as a whole class.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for education, learning and skills, Cllr Annabel Wilkinson, said: Music is at the heart of a school and all children and young people deserve equal opportunities and to experience the joy of music. Our aim is for music education to be open to everyone in all schools and communities in the county. We hope the access to free tuition creates many future talented musicians and supports pupils to develop their musical skills.

Among those benefitting from the service are pupils at Willow Tree Community Primary School in Harrogate, who are enjoying being taught music, whether that is playing the drums, trumpet, the guitar or the piano or by singing.

Headteacher Robert Mold said: “All children learn a musical instrument as part of our curriculum offer and we have also started a Key Stage 2 choir performing at the Royal Hall earlier this year, as well as being invited to Harrogate High School’s summer concert.

“With the help of the council’s music service, we have been able to offer affordable peripatetic music teachings to more than 60 children across the school this year, as well as the whole school showcasing their musical talents at assemblies.

“Our pupils have had the opportunity to learn to play the drums, guitar, flute, piano, vocal and brass instruments. It has given many of our children an opportunity to learn a new skill, develop confidence and begin what we hope will be a lifelong love of music.”

He added: “Our intention is to continue our work with the music service to develop an ensemble and band that perform to their peers, families and the wider community”

North Yorkshire Council’s assistant director for education and skills, Louise Wilson, said: “Learning about music and having the opportunity to play musical instruments and make music together is uplifting and a vital part of a rich and rounded education.

“We are reaching 97 per cent of schools across North Yorkshire and York. This is above the national average for music hubs.

“We offer an instrumental hire service to schools and are planning several large projects next year including a special music day for children and young people with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) and a composition project with the English Chamber Orchestra.”

North Yorkshire Council runs six music centres across the county in Harrogate, Northallerton, Scarborough, Selby, Skipton and Whitby, which provide weekend music lessons for young people. The service also runs a variety of ensembles for which young people can audition for.

More information about instrumental and vocal tuition is available at https://www.northyorks.gov.uk/musicservice