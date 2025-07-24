Fodder to hold Yorkshire Day celebration

Fodder is celebrating Yorkshire Day in style with a food and drink event featuring free tastings with local suppliers at the Great Yorkshire Showground in Harrogate.

All are welcome at Fodder on Friday 1st August when there will be live music and free food and drink tastings from more than 20 local suppliers from 4pm to 8pm.

There will be bar from Harrogate Brewing Company showcasing their range of beers available in the shop. A Fodder bar will be serving cocktails and spritz to showcase more Yorkshire suppliers, and Yorkshire meat will be served from a barbecue. The shop will stay open until 8pm for late night shopping.

Taking place both inside and outside of Fodder – Great Yorkshire Food Hall, it is the first public event since the shop and Kitchen (café) reopened with a fresh, modern new look following a major refurbishment earlier this year.

Fodder showcases some of the best regional products from farmers and food and drink producers, working closely with more than 400 Yorkshire suppliers. All profits go back to the charity, Yorkshire Agricultural Society to support farmers and champion the countryside.

Vanessa Pitt, Fodder General Manager said: We are very much looking forward to Yorkshire Day at Fodder. It’s going to be a fantastic event with a lovely atmosphere for all the family as we celebrate our many brilliant Yorkshire suppliers and serve up delicious barbecue food – all our meat comes from Yorkshire farms. It will be a terrific celebration of Yorkshire food and drink, we hope to see you there!

Producers attending on the day include: Yorvale offering ice cream tastings, Burtree Puddings with samples of their delicious desserts, Original Baker and their quality pies and quiches, Sing Gin and their gin made with the finest botanicals, Lottie Shaw’s and their Yorkshire parkin, as well as Kandlers Table with their Harrogate-made candles and diffusers.

At the start of the year, Fodder had its biggest refurbishment since opening in 2009 and now sells even more Yorkshire produce than ever before, from locally sourced fruit and veg, bread and cakes, cooking sauces and stocks, and even Yorkshire pasta.

A well-stocked Deli offers a wide selection of Yorkshire cheeses, pies and other savoury bites, and the Butchery is staffed by skilled, knowledgeable butchers who can advise on how best to cook different cuts of quality Yorkshire meat from local farms.

Fodder’s café is now known as the Kitchen and has a new menu with dishes using produce from the shop, as well as a smart new look with more seating than before.

Fodder prides itself on having close relationships with its suppliers and producers, working with them on special promotions, paying them fairly and putting them front and centre of Fodder. The refit has allowed Fodder to emphasise this, with a bigger range and permanent tasting tables for customers to enjoy samples from its suppliers.

Fodder was recently named among the best in Britain after being listed in a national food trade magazine. Speciality Food magazine hailed Fodder as one of Britain’s best in a guide to the top 21 in the country, a prestigious list which included Harrods in London.