Family Joins Midnight Glow Walk in Tribute to Beloved Mum Cared for by Saint Michaels Hospice

When Beth Moody and her sisters step out under the stars for this year’s Midnight Glow Walk, they’ll be walking in memory of someone very special – their beloved mum, Jan Gallagher-Cobb, who died peacefully at Saint Michael’s Hospice in March 2025.

It’s the first time the family is taking part in the event, to raise money for the essential end-of-life care and support the hospice provides, and for Beth, Gemma, Hannah and their cousins Julia and Kelly, every step is both a tribute and a thank you.

“Saint Michael’s gave our mum peace in her final days,” Beth said. “This is our way of giving something back for her.”

A Life of Love, Faith, and Kindness

Jan was just 69 when she died at the hospice, surrounded by her close-knit family, including her husband Ray, her four children, and even her two cherished Lhasa Apsos, Keithy and Holly.

A devoted Christian, Jan faced her illness with strength and grace. Diagnosed with lung cancer in 2010, she went into remission, but in October 2024 Jan was devastatingly diagnosed with an advanced lung cancer and told the treatment would be palliative.

After a short battle Jan’s health declined, and she made the decision to spend her final days at Saint Michael’s Hospice – a choice made with deep care for her family.

Beth said: She didn’t want our home to be full of sadness. She wanted us to remember it as a place full of life and love.

Jan was well known for her creativity and compassion. As an Estate Manager at an extra- care home in Knaresborough, she brought joy to others with everything from fish and chip suppers to bingo nights. She handmade dolls for each of her grandchildren, and even while in hospital, she wrapped Easter gifts for them from her bed.

Beth said: She touched so many lives. Her family travelled from across the country to say goodbye. That says everything about who she was. She was incredibly loved and I’m so proud of her.

A Hospice Close to Home and Heart

When doctors at Harrogate Hospital told the family Jan might not survive the journey to the hospice, her response was firm – she was going.

Beth said: That was Mum – Once she’d made her mind up, that was it. You did what you were told.

At Saint Michael’s, Jan was never alone. In her final hours, she was surrounded by love.

Beth said: The staff were amazing – so kind and respectful. The care was incredible. It felt like we were the only ones there. That personalised care meant everything.

This isn’t the first time Saint Michael’s has been part of the family’s story. They have attended the charity’s Light Up a Life service in remembrance of Jan’s sister Christine and mother-in-law Gladys, both of whom also received end-of-life care from the hospice.

Walking for Jan – and for the Future of Hospice Care

The Midnight Glow Walk is more than a memorial for Beth – it’s a call to action.

Beth said: I saw news about how underfunded hospices are, and it really struck me. After everything Saint Michael’s did for us, I wanted to help make sure other families can have the same support. If you are thinking of doing the walk – please do. You’re helping to protect something truly valuable. Mum would’ve been so anxious without Saint Michael’s. It made all the difference.

The family has also set up a tribute page where donations can be made in Jan’s memory. Every contribution helps Saint Michael’s continue its vital work supporting local families through the hardest times of their lives.

You can visit Jan’s tribute page here: https://jangallagher-cobb.muchloved.com/