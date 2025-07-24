CCTV appeal following assault in Harrogate

Police have issued CCTV image captures of a man we would like to speak to, following an assault in Harrogate.

It happened outside of The Mayfair Pub & Kitchen, on the corner of Parliament Street and The Ginnel at 10.40pm on Friday 27 June 2025. A man assaulted a woman by grabbing her on the head.

If you can help email Jack.Young@northyorkshire.police.uk Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Jack Young, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Please quote reference 12250117187 when passing on information.