Vertu accident repair centre named Accident Repair Centre of the Year

Vertu Accident Repair Centre Harrogate, based at St James Retail Park, has been named Accident Repair Centre of the Year, topping a national leaderboard of 17 centres across the UK.

The accolade, awarded by LKQ, recognises the Harrogate team’s consistent delivery of high-quality repairs and outstanding customer service throughout the financial year. Despite operating with a lean team of just nine, the centre outperformed all others in the UK.

Vertu Accident Repair Centre Harrogate is a VAG-approved facility, authorised to carry out non-structural repairs on vehicles from Audi, CUPRA, ŠKODA, SEAT, Volkswagen, and Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles. The centre is staffed by technicians trained to manufacturer standards.

Phil Simpson, Manager of the Accident Repair Centre, said: This award comes just over a year after I took over the site, and really is validation of everything we have tried to do by building a great team, with an emphasis on customer service. It’s a real testament to the hard work and dedication of the whole team. Every single person has played their part, and this recognition means the world to us. It’s proof that hard work and belief can turn things around.