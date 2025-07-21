No road closure required for Morton on Swale bridge repairs

An essential repair scheme to Morton on Swale bridge has been designed to cause as little disruption to road users as possible.

North Yorkshire Council’s highways team will begin a four-week repair scheme to the Grade II-listed structure on Monday, July 28, after it was struck by vehicles twice in the last two years.

Since then, detailed surveys have been carried out to design a repair scheme, as well as work to recover stone. Replacement stone has been sourced and a contractor appointed to carry out the repairs.

For the first and last two days, temporary traffic lights will be in place to install and remove scaffolding. A temporary speed limit of 20mph will be introduced whilst work is ongoing.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for highways and transport, Cllr Malcolm Taylor, said: “Residents and road users have been waiting for us to announce details of a repair scheme and we are pleased to have designed one without the need to close the road.

“This is because most of the works will be carried out on the land side. The concrete barriers already in place on the bridge will be used to ensure a safe working area.”

Cllr Annabel Wilkinson, who represents Morton on Swale on North Yorkshire Council, added: “We are pleased to have been able to time the repairs during the school summer holidays, when traffic flow is at lower levels than normal. We have also timed it to avoid utility works in the village.

“The temporary lights will be manned when they are in place to manage traffic flow and reduce disruption. We thank all road users for their patience and ask that they please adhere to the 20mph limit in place.”