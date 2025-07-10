Yorkshire Housing development brings 72 affordable homes to North Yorkshire village

Yorkshire Housing has marked the completion of its Bridgewell development in North Yorkshire – delivering 72 new homes to an area where affordable housing is in desperate need.

The £20 million scheme in Spofforth, built in partnership with Jack Lunn and supported by funding from Homes England, began construction in 2022 and is now welcoming new residents into a growing and connected community.

With a mix of shared ownership, affordable rent, and rent to buy homes, the development provides a range of tenures to suit everyone – from first-time buyers to growing families.

Steven Harrison, Development Project Manager at Yorkshire Housing, said: It’s fantastic to see Bridgewell finished and people settling into their new homes. We know how tough it is for people to find affordable homes in rural and expensive areas like this, where house prices are out of reach for many. Too often, people are priced out of the places they grew up in or work in. Affordable homes like these give people a real chance to stay local, put down roots, and build a future.

The Harrogate and Knaresborough area has some of the highest property and private rent prices in Yorkshire, making it increasingly difficult for local people to find homes they can afford. That’s why developments like Bridgewell are important – offering real opportunities for individuals and families to stay in their local communities.

The development was carefully designed to reflect the character of Spofforth, with surveys of the local area helped guide the design, and building materials chosen to complement the village’s historic charm and surroundings.

Like all new Yorkshire Housing developments, Bridgewell is tenure-blind – meaning every home is built to the same high standard, regardless of whether it’s rented or owned.

All properties have also been built with the future in mind, including infrastructure for electric vehicle charging points to support sustainable living.

Andrew Lunn, Construction Director at Jack Lunn, said: We are delighted with the successful completion of Bridgewell. This site presented a number of complex challenges throughout its development. From the outset, we tackled these head on, showing resilience, expertise, and a commitment to quality that has resulted in a scheme we are extremely proud of. This achievement wouldn’t have been possible without the dedication and professionalism of our design team and subcontractors, whose hard work and attention to detail were crucial in delivering such a high-quality build. We also extend our sincere thanks to Spofforth Parish Council, especially chairperson June Geddes, for their invaluable support and collaboration.

Kate Collins, Senior Manager – Provider Management at Homes England, said: “As the Government’s housing and regeneration agency, increasing the supply of quality affordable homes remains one of our key objectives and we are committed to supporting stakeholders of all sizes to achieve their ambitions.

“The Bridgewell development is a prime example of how we work with partners like Yorkshire Housing, through the Affordable Homes Programme, to build much needed new communities that people can be proud to call home.”

As the region’s largest developing housing association, Yorkshire Housing is playing a key role in tackling the housing crisis.

The organisation continues to invest in homes that are affordable, sustainable, and rooted in community – helping more people across the region find a place they’re proud to call home. It has a goal to deliver 8,000 new affordable homes and is already more than halfway there.