York College students awarded their Good Citizen Awards

A group of twenty-three students at York College recently received their Good Citizen Award certificates in recognition of the positive impact they have all made within the community through their fundraising activities last winter creating and selling charity Christmas cards supported by their tutors.
The North Yorkshire Youth Commission Good Citizen Award, commissioned by the York and North Yorkshire Combined Authority, aims to celebrate young people aged between 10-25 years of age living or studying in York & North Yorkshire, and the Youth Commission has awarded 83 Good Citizen Awards across the county to date.
Jo Coles, Deputy Mayor for Policing, Fire and Crime, for York and North Yorkshire said:
Healthy and thriving communities are central to Mayor David Skaith’s vision for the region so being able to recognise and celebrate the positive contribution these young people have made to their communities is great.
Emily Blavins, Project Manager for the North Yorkshire Youth Commission said:
The students at York College have worked incredibly hard on their Good Citizen project and have shown real enthusiasm for supporting their local community.
They have shown creativity and innovation through their projects which involved making and selling Christmas cards within the community. The group raised money for various charities including a student wellbeing fund for the college.
The Good Citizen Award is a fantastic opportunity for young people to take positive action in their community, develop new skills and be recognised for their hard work.