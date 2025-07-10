York College students awarded their Good Citizen Awards

A group of twenty-three students at York College recently received their Good Citizen Award certificates in recognition of the positive impact they have all made within the community through their fundraising activities last winter creating and selling charity Christmas cards supported by their tutors.

The North Yorkshire Youth Commission Good Citizen Award, commissioned by the York and North Yorkshire Combined Authority, aims to celebrate young people aged between 10-25 years of age living or studying in York & North Yorkshire, and the Youth Commission has awarded 83 Good Citizen Awards across the county to date.

Jo Coles, Deputy Mayor for Policing, Fire and Crime, for York and North Yorkshire said: Healthy and thriving communities are central to Mayor David Skaith’s vision for the region so being able to recognise and celebrate the positive contribution these young people have made to their communities is great.