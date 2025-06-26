Weetons Celebrates 20 Years

This summer marks a significant milestone for Weetons as they celebrates 20 years in business.
Founded by a group of local farmers in 2005 with an aim to share the best of Yorkshire and British produce with Harrogate.
Richard Weetons, head butcher at West Park, said:
Weetons has always been about more than what’s on the shelves, it’s about relationships with our producers, our customers, and our team. We’ve served generations of families here and are proud to be still doing what we love, 20 years on.
In 2024, Weetons entered a new chapter with the purchase of a store on Leeds Road, beside Crimple Beck.
Jess Upson, Store Manager at Weetons West Park, said:“Being part of Weetons for over a decade, I’ve seen first-hand how much love and care goes into everything we do, from the relationships with our suppliers to the way we greet every customer. It’s not just a store, it’s a community. As we celebrate 20 years, I feel incredibly proud to have grown with a brand that truly values its people and its purpose. The best part? It still feels like we’re just getting started.