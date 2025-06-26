Weetons Celebrates 20 Years

This summer marks a significant milestone for Weetons as they celebrates 20 years in business.

Founded by a group of local farmers in 2005 with an aim to share the best of Yorkshire and British produce with Harrogate.

Richard Weetons, head butcher at West Park, said: Weetons has always been about more than what’s on the shelves, it’s about relationships with our producers, our customers, and our team. We’ve served generations of families here and are proud to be still doing what we love, 20 years on.

In 2024, Weetons entered a new chapter with the purchase of a store on Leeds Road, beside Crimple Beck.