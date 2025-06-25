Northallerton Students to Tackle 37-Mile White Rose Walk in Memory of Grace – Raising Funds for Teenage Cancer Trust

A group of 16 determined students and two staff members from Northallerton School and Sixth Form College are taking on their most ambitious challenge yet — a 37-mile trek along the Cleveland Way — all in memory of a much-missed former student, Grace.

Grace was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia on 11th March 2022. Despite her diagnosis, she faced her treatment with extraordinary courage, optimism, and a constant smile. Tragically, Grace passed away in October 2022, but her strength and spirit continue to inspire her peers and teachers every day.

In the years since her passing, the school community has honoured Grace’s memory through a series of incredible fundraising efforts. In 2023, the ‘Sandy Squad’ — a team of 11 students and three staff — completed the Great North Run, raising over £7,500 for Teenage Cancer Trust. Later that year, nine students and two staff members conquered the Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge, raising a further £5,000 to fund a memorial garden at the school for Grace and others who are no longer with us.

Now, they’re preparing for their biggest challenge yet: the White Rose Walk, a gruelling 37-mile hike from the iconic White Horse in Kilburn (Thirsk) to the summit of Roseberry Topping. The challenge takes place on Saturday 19th July 2025 and will see the group tackle steep climbs and rugged terrain across the stunning North Yorkshire landscape — all while raising vital funds for Teenage Cancer Trust.

“We’re walking in memory of Grace — a truly remarkable young person who touched the lives of everyone who knew her,” said one of the organisers. “This charity means a lot to our school community. We’ve seen first-hand how Teenage Cancer Trust supports young people through unimaginably difficult times, and we want to help them continue that vital work.”



Teenage Cancer Trust is the only UK charity dedicated to providing specialised nursing care and emotional support to young people aged 13–24 diagnosed with cancer. Every day, seven young people hear the words “you have cancer.” The charity ensures they don’t face it alone.

The team is calling on the wider community to support their efforts by donating to their JustGiving page:

👉 https://www.justgiving.com/page/whiterosewalktct?newPage=true

Every donation, no matter how big or small, makes a difference.