Britain’s Got Talent Finalist Headlines Top Night of Comedy at the Square & Compass

Local pub to host stellar line-up of rising comedy stars this Thursday

NORTH RIGTON, NR HARROGATE – The Square & Compass, near Harrogate, will make comedy history on Thursday 26th June, hosting its first stand-up comedy night. Britain’s Got Talent finalist Alex Mitchell headlines the FIRST BIG NIGHT of comedy, which features some of the country’s most exciting emerging talent.

Alex Mitchell, fresh from his Britain’s Got Talent success in 2024, brings his headline act to North Rigton following his first national solo tour. A regular headliner in British comedy clubs, Mitchell’s BGT performances garnered tens of thousands of online views, and he has recently appeared on Good Morning Britain, Lorraine, and Heart Radio Breakfast.

Mitchell said: I’m really looking forward to performing in my home county, new nights are always exciting and this is a great lineup to be part of.

Joining the astounding lineup is Matt Fong, described as “one of the country’s most versatile comics” whose uniquely pitched voice and animated energy have earned praise from comedy veterans. Andy Parsons calls him “one to watch,” while Patrick Monohan has declared him “100% funny”.

Hannah Margaret rounds out the line-up as one of Yorkshire comedy’s fastest rising stars. The Hull Comedian of the Year 2023 and Yorkshire Comedy Awards Breakthrough Act Nominee brings her “fascinatingly hilarious examination of the world” to this iconic pub.

The evening will be hosted by Saul Henry, comedy performer and the pub’s beloved quiz host who has been entertaining regulars for years. Known for his “charming, bizarre and hilariously irreverent” style.

Saul Henry, Square and Compass, said: We’re thrilled to bring professional stand-up comedy to the Square & Compass. Having hosted the quiz here for years, I know how much our community loves good entertainment. These comics are some of the best emerging voices in British comedy, and I’m really looking forward to seeing them connect with the amazing audience we’ll no doubt have.

Square & Compass General Manager James Hughes said: I’ve been a fan of Alex Mitchell since his first appearance on Britain’s Got Talent, and supported him throughout that. I can’t believe we’re lucky enough to be welcoming him to the Square & Compass as part of our first comedy night!