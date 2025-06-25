‘Ambitious’ school praised in first Ofsted under new headteacher

A rural North Yorkshire primary school where children are “happy, confident, safe and achieve well” has been praised by Ofsted inspectors.

Pupils and staff at Ingleton Primary School, near Skipton, are celebrating after a “good” rating across the board in the four key areas of education quality, behaviour and attitudes, personal development and leadership and management after the inspections no longer result in a one-word summary.

Inspectors recently visited the 184-pupil educational establishment which is under new leadership and boasts a motto of “tall oaks from little acorns grow”. They were impressed with the high expectations for achievement with the ambition that pupils reach their full potential.

Strong recognition of the school’s broad and balanced curriculum was given with learning to read a priority while inspectors noted “warm and caring” relationships between “well-mannered” pupils and staff.

Phonics and the provision for children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) were stand-out strengths while inspectors noted the school’s behaviour policy focuses on positive relationships and “meaningful praise” as teachers recognise pupils’ hard work and efforts regularly which helps motivates the children.

In addition, learning to read is a priority and the school ensures that all pupils benefit from a range of opportunities that support their development including interhouse quizzes and competitions.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for education, learning and skills, Cllr Annabel Wilkinson, said: “While we celebrate the achievement of this ambitious and inclusive school, it is wonderful to see the dedication of the enthusiastic, highly skilled and knowledgeable staff and governors to provide the best possible education for every child and ensure they reach their true potential. Congratulations to everyone at Ingleton Primary School.”

Headteacher Jen Middleton was five weeks into her first headship post when the Ofsted inspectors arrived at the school.

She said: “Having an Ofsted inspection just five weeks into my first headship was certainly a challenge, but it was also a valuable opportunity to showcase our wonderful school that we are incredible proud of.

“The way our pupils, parents and staff came together to demonstrate the strength and spirit of our school community says everything about our school. Ingleton Primary School really is a special place, and I am pleased that the inspectors felt that too.”

The chair of governors, Jenny Thistlethwaite, added: “The governing body welcomes the recent Ofsted report and is pleased to note the inspectors recognised the values central to our school ethos.

“The report acknowledges the strong leadership of our school and the caring relationship between pupils and staff. This report is an achievement for staff and leadership, and they should feel rightly proud of their efforts and commitment.’