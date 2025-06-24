New Lease of Life for Harrogate Care Home

Sapphire Court on Cold Bath road in Harrogate is set to open, under new owners, a new team and following a full refurbishment.

The building was previously used as a care home, but has remained unused for some years.

Sapphire Court is part of the Cold Bath road community in Harrogate, a vibrant collection of restaurants, shops and bars.

Significant investment was made from the Sunlight Health Care, they are due to now open at the end of June 2025.

There will be a formal opening from the Mayor of Harrogate, Councillor Chris .

Sapphire Court care home will provide short and longer-term residential care.

They took on the empty building and have invested with a full refurbishment of each room, and all the communal areas.

Vijay Guntuka, director of Sunlight Health Care, said: This is an important opening for us and is part of the bigger strategic development for the group. We have taken a fairly run-down building, but in good location, and put investment into it, to make, what is now, a very comfortable residential home. Harrogate has a growing demand for the older generation, and this will provide a good addition to the town.

It is one of the smaller care homes in the town, with 23 bedrooms in a building set over 3 floors.

Sapphire Court is located at 66-88 Cold Bath Road in Harrogate. (at the the top of Cold Bath Road/ near to the Otley Road)