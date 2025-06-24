Community-Owned Pub Completes Refurb After 3 Year Battle

A community-owned North Yorkshire village pub is closer than ever to reopening, as the long-awaited renovation of the Black Lion in Skelton-on-Ure, near Boroughbridge, nears completion.

The story began in November 2019, when the 200-year-old pub was closed by Admiral Taverns. In response, local residents rallied to save it, forming a committee and launching a community ownership campaign. Their efforts led to the Black Lion being granted Asset of Community Value status in September 2022, setting the stage for a remarkable revival.

Through the incredible support of the village and beyond, £241,000 was raised via community shareholder funding, which was then successfully matched by the Government’s Community Ownership Fund. This allowed the committee to purchase the Black Lion in March 2024.

Since then, the pub has been undergoing a full refurbishment, including the transformation of part of the building into a community café and village hub—which opened just before Christmas as Phase One of the redevelopment.

Extensive works have followed, including:

A fully refurbished bar and new cellar serving traditional and modern ales

The creation of a community café for locals, cyclists, walkers, and tourists visiting nearby Newby Hall

Ongoing landscaping, which will include:

A large outdoor event space

A sunken beer garden

A five-pitch touring caravan site

A wildlife area to enhance biodiversity

Mike Ramshaw, Skelton Black Lion Community Pub & Hub, said: All of this has been achieved through thousands of volunteer hours, reflecting the passion and commitment of the local community. Now, the final phase begins: the search for a tenant to take on the lease of the Black Lion, which will remain a free house. This marks a new chapter for a pub that is not just a business, but a symbol of local pride and perseverance. We’re excited for what’s ahead—and grateful to everyone who has supported the Black Lion’s journey so far.

Facebook page:

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61565672566544