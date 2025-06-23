More In Common Great Get Together

More in Common Group staged a very successful Family Fun Day on West Park in beautiful sunshine on Saturday 21 Jun 2025.

Entertainment was there for all ages including Circus Skills, Banner-making, Just Dabbling craft table, Dancing for Wellbeing, Harrogate Spa Town Ukes, Love Pop Choir, Balloon Animal making, Conversation Cafe with lots of free food & drink

Organisers say new members are welcome to join the Group and help plan the next event.

The new community group ‘More In Common – Harrogate and Knaresborough’ established in April, 2025, celebrated its first Great Get Together ‘Family Fun Day’ on Saturday 21st June at the United Reform Church, West Park, Harrogate.

The Great Get Together is the UK’s annual celebration of everything that unites our communities, inspired by the message of Jo Cox that “we have more in common than that which divides us”.

This year’s Great Get Together in Harrogate and Knaresborough brought together local groups and families and included the following contributors: Love Pop Choir , Harrogate Spa Town Ukes, Professor Fiddlesticks, Stephanie Bubbles – Circus Skills, Katie at ‘Just Dabbling’, Anna’s Banners’, Dancing For Wellbeing’ and the Harrogate Islamic Association Calligraphy Group who all supported the day.

A very big thank you is extended to NATURAW Pet Food who sponsored the event, Cllr Arnold Warneken who supported it with a North Yorkshire Council Localities Grant, and over 20 businesses who made generous donations of food or raffle prizes! Many thanks also to Anna’s Banners for the enormous banner which was co-produced with children and adults on the day.

The Group supports the goals of the More In Common Network (part of the Jo Cox Foundation), and will be organising more ‘Great Get Together’ events and campaigns for people to join.

Jo Webb, Chair of More In Common Harrogate and Knaresborough group said: We have been delighted with the community response to this initiative. It seems to have been the right event at the right time as the sentiments have resonated with very many people and we feel greatly encouraged by that.