Rossett School receives’Heart of the Community’ award from the Yorkshire Ambulance Service

Rossett School has become the first school in the region to achieve the Heart of the Community Gold Award, a recognition presented by Yorkshire Ambulance Service (YAS) for commitment to CPR education, access to defibrillation, and wider community health awareness.

This milestone marks the culmination of over a decade of dedication. Rossett School’s journey began back in 2014, when students raised funds through a sponsored resuscitation event to install a public defibrillator in Starbeck. Since then, the school has participated in Restart a Heart Day for 11 consecutive years, embedding life-saving education into its culture.

More recently, under the leadership of Helen Rogers, Rossett School’s now-retired but much-respected First Aid Lead, the school launched a renewed and comprehensive campaign to enhance emergency preparedness both on-site and within the wider community. This phase began in earnest in December 2024 with a festive cake stall and raffle and continued with a series of well-supported fundraising events, including a Valentine’s bake sale and an Easter raffle. Each event not only raised vital funds but also brought the community together in support of the school’s life-saving mission.

Helen, whose passion for CPR education has made a lasting impact, spearheaded the project and inspired staff, students, and community members to get involved.

As part of the campaign, Rossett School successfully:

Funded two defibrillator cabinets, two of which are now available to the public 24/7, one at the school’s Sports Centre and another at the Rossett Adult Learning Centre. One was generously donated by Lindum Group. A further defibrillator is available within the school reception during opening hours

Ran free community CPR sessions through adult education, raising over £250 in donations for vital bleed kits now housed alongside the defibs

Delivered CPR training to students across the school

Acquired new resuscitation dolls, funded through generous donations and school-led fundraising events

Fundraised for Yorkshire Ambulance Service Charity

Helen’s vision was to not only improve facilities but to make lifesaving knowledge and tools accessible to everyone in the community. The school is already looking ahead. Rossett will once again take part in Restart a Heart Day. The student first aid team continues to meet weekly, and Helen will remain involved through her work with Rossett Adult Learning, helping to ensure the school’s first aid community keeps growing.

Helen said: This campaign has shown how powerful a community can be when we work together for something that truly matters. Teaching CPR and first aid has always been close to my heart, and I’m so proud that Rossett students, and our wider community, now have the knowledge and equipment that could one day save a life. I couldn’t think of a better way to end my time at Rossett School.

Headteacher at Rossett School, Mr Tim Milburn said: This award is more than a badge; it’s proof of what can be achieved when a community comes together. We are immensely proud of Helen and everyone who supported this campaign. It’s an honour to lead a school that takes its role in the community so seriously.

The Heart of the Community accreditation scheme is run by Yorkshire Ambulance Service in partnership with the Yorkshire Ambulance Service Charity and celebrates schools and colleges across the region for their dedication to community safety in the event of a cardiac arrest. The initiative encourages the provision of CPR training and access to defibrillators, recognising their efforts through three levels of accreditation: bronze, silver and gold.