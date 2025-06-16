Conservation Group urges the public to comment on Danone/ HSWL updated plans for bottling plant expansion into the Pinewoods

Plans have been published on North Yorkshire Councils new planning portal for the expansion of the Danon/ HSWL bottling plant expansion into the Pinewoods.

The documents can be found here:

HGT20/01539/REMMAJ | REVISED AND ADDITIONAL PLANS AND INFORMATION RECEIVED May 2025: Reserved Matters Application for the access, appearance, landscaping, layout and scale of the extension to existing bottling facility pursuant to outline application 16/05254/OUTMAJ. | Harrogate Spa Water Limited Harlow Moor Road Harrogate North Yorkshire HG2 0QB

This is a new portal you will need to create a new account to publish online.

However, comments can also be emailed to planningcomments.har@northyorks.gov.uk using reference HGT20/01539/REMMAJ.

The Pinewoods Conservation Group say they would encourage people to review the updated documents and make their comments known as soon as possible.

PCG Spokesperson said: This is a critical moment for our community. Harrogate Spring Water’s latest planning application continues to threaten our valued green spaces, biodiversity, and the character of our area. This latest application is still of major concern showing a net biodiversity loss for the area. We would urge residents to submit objections to protect our environment and community for future generations. This latest planning application is of course not the final stage with the asset of community status to be considered plus the loss of public green space where further consultations will be needed.

The Conservation Group say that a number of councils departments had issues with the previous plans hence the new and updated plans being needed, however it is unclear that all concerns previous raised have been addressed.

Draft Summary Observations

Adjusted planting strategy significantly reduces the number of new trees in Rotary Woods

Quantifies a substantial ecological deficit (20.23% habitat loss) and reliance on external credits, highlighting a major environmental downside

The scaled-back approach concerning tree planting and woodland enhancements indicates less ambitious on-site ecological restoration compared to earlier proposals

An increase to internal floorspace (9 sq m) from the previous application

No updated bat survey provided that had been suggested

It is unlikely that a submission would be ready for the 29 July 2025 planning meeting with 26 Augustb2025 being a more likely date, but yet to be confirmed.

The Pinewoods Conservation Group sat the will await the updated responses from council officers with interest before they make a formal submission but are asking all those interested to comment as soon as possible.