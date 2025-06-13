Tom Bradbury becomes Harrogate Town’s fifth Summer signing

Harrogate Town AFC have confirmed the permanent signing of Cheltenham centre back Tom Bradbury on a two-year contract.

The 27-year-old was offered the chance to remain with The Robins, but instead has opted to make the switch to Yorkshire and become the club’s fifth signing of the Summer.

The left-footed defender departs The EV Charger Points Stadium having made 88 appearances for Cheltenham.

Tom Bradbury said: I had three really good years at Cheltenham so it was a tough decision to leave, but after meeting with the Manager there was only one place I wanted to go. The club is moving forward and I’m excited to be on board, I’m 27 now and coming into my prime so I want to show the fans what I’m all about. I’m fully committed, I’ll leave everything on that pitch, really aggressive in the air and just try to do everything to keep the ball out the net really!

Bradbury was on the books of Oxford United, Reading and MK Dons as a youngster, but had to drop into non-league football before being offered a first professional contract with Dundee in 2018.

Permanent moves to Yeovil and Halifax followed before Cheltenham swooped to sign the six-foot-three defender.

Head of Player Recruitment Lloyd Kerry said: He’s a big powerful centre half who’s very dominant in the air and is a threat from set pieces. He’s a left footer who gives us balance so hopefully him and Anthony O’Connor can form a good partnership at the back. He ticks a lot of boxes and the fact he was so keen to come here I think shows we’re going in the right direction.

Transfer subject to FA and EFL approval.