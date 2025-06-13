Criminal damage to Land Rover Defender under investigation

Police are appealing for witnesses, CCTV and dashcam footage following a report of criminal damage to the rear door of a Land Rover Defender parked outside the Portofino restaurant on Albert Street, Harrogate, between 10.45am and 12.45pm on Thursday 29 May 2025.

Please email ed.chatland@northyorkshire.police.uk if you have any information that could help our investigation.

Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Ed Chatland, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Please quote reference 12250096702 when passing on information