Thought Bubble share details of first convention guests

Comic art convention, Thought Bubble, have announced the first guests for their 2025 edition taking place in Harrogate across the 15th and 16th of November.

Leading today’s announcement are acclaimed Irish-American comics writer Garth Ennis (Preacher, The Boys, The Punisher, Battle Action); beloved cartoonist, writer, illustrator and winner of 2024’s prestigious Le Grand Prix de la Ville d’Angoulême Posy Simmonds MBE (Gemma Bovery, Tamara Drewe, True Love); Eisner and Ignatz award-winning American cartoonist Caroline Cash (PeePeePooPoo, The New Yorker, MoMA, The Nib) and renowned British comic artist Duncan Fegredo (Vertigo’s Enigma, Hellboy, Judge Dredd).

Also announced today are cartoonist Becky Barnicoat, award-winning illustrator Dapo Adeola, graphic novelist Michael D. Kennedy, multi-Eisner winning creator Christian Ward, American comics writer Stephanie Phillips and prolific Canadian illustrator Megan Huang.

This year’s convention will also welcome over 600 comic-creating exhibitors from established names to the most exciting new talent, featuring more comic publishers than ever before including Hachette Children’s Group, Cape Graphic Novels and Puffin Graphics in an impressive display of the thriving independent comics scene as well as Thought Bubble’s vital role within the international community.

Founded in 2007 as a one day event and now in its 19th year; Thought Bubble Festival is week-long celebration of comics, illustration and more throughout Yorkshire culminating in the Though Bubble Comic Convention – two full days of panels, workshops, signings and more, now firmly established in its home at Harrogate Convention Centre. Last year’s convention sold out in advance for the first time, with over 8,000 attendees across the weekend.

Thought Bubble will be sharing further convention guests, as well as revealing festival dates and events, soon.

Thought Bubble Director Chloë Green said: Although starting from scratch every year is a daunting task, we’re always excited to make it the best year yet and Thought Bubble 2025 is already shaping up to be something really, really special!

For latest programme, guests and events please visit: https://www.thoughtbubblefestival.com

THOUGHT BUBBLE COMIC CONVENTION

HARROGATE CONVENTION CENTRE

15 & 16 NOVEMBER 2025