Rural bus routes vanishing and Yorkshire missing out on billions

Figures compiled by the County Councils Network (CCN) reveals that bus services have decreased by 18% in areas covered by county and unitary councils between 2019 and 2024, which is the biggest decline in England.

The Mayor of York and North Yorkshire, David Skaith, said:

These shocking figures highlight what we already know – for longer than a decade the north has suffered from a broken system that leaves our communities with inadequate funding.

Bus services in York and North Yorkshire aren’t good enough – often unreliable, infrequent, and in our rural villages and coastal towns, no longer a realistic option.

In North Yorkshire, the number of miles driven by local buses has dropped by more than 50 per cent since 2010 – the worst fall anywhere in the North.

It affects how people get to work, to school, to hospital appointments – or how they see friends and family.

That’s why I’ve made buses a top priority. I want to build an integrated transport network that works for everyone – ensuring people are connected to opportunities across the region and beyond.

I’ve already invested in rural bus services and protected fares for young people, but we need greater and fairer funding to create the transport network our region needs and deserves.

Transport is the backbone of our local and regional economies. Good transport links empower businesses to thrive, people to access training and jobs, and productivity to grow.

When you consider that York and North Yorkshire is the most productive economy in the North, even with this funding disparity, it’s incredible to think what we could achieve given the same level of transport funding as southern regions.

I’ll keep making the case for York and North Yorkshire to receive the funding we’ve been denied for too long.